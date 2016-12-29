Three People Fall Off Chairlift At Granby Ranch

GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people fell from a chairlift at Granby Ranch.
In a statement, the resort said it happened at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Rod Kessler, their operations directior, said that two young people and an adult “came out of their chair” on the Quickdraw Quad lift.
They are looking into whether this is an issue with the chair alone or the lift entirely. The lift will be closed indefinitely, while the other four at the resort will remain open.
All three people were transported to the Granby Medical Center.
The extent of their injuries and conditions are unknown.
The Granby Police Department and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.