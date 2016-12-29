Thin Ice Cancels Popular New Year’s Tradition In Evergreen

December 29, 2016 3:41 PM
Filed Under: Evergreen Lake, Ice Safety, Meteorologist Chris Spears, Skate The Lake 2016

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Recent warm weather has created unsafe ice conditions on many lakes along the Front Range, including Evergreen Lake in Jefferson County.

According to the Evergreen Park and Recreation District they’ve had to cancel Skate the Lake 2016, which was scheduled for New Year’s Eve. In addition the Youth Pond Hockey and the Evergreen Lake Plunge, a New Year’s Day tradition, has also been cancelled.

Experts say that while ice is never deemed to be 100% safe, it should be at least four inches thick to walk on.

A blast of bitter cold air expected next week could help the ice thicken to safer levels by the middle of January.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

