Thin Ice Cancels Popular New Year’s Tradition In Evergreen

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Recent warm weather has created unsafe ice conditions on many lakes along the Front Range, including Evergreen Lake in Jefferson County.
According to the Evergreen Park and Recreation District they’ve had to cancel Skate the Lake 2016, which was scheduled for New Year’s Eve. In addition the Youth Pond Hockey and the Evergreen Lake Plunge, a New Year’s Day tradition, has also been cancelled.
Experts say that while ice is never deemed to be 100% safe, it should be at least four inches thick to walk on.
A blast of bitter cold air expected next week could help the ice thicken to safer levels by the middle of January.
