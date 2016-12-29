Set Up Underway For Denver’s New Year Celebration

DENVER (CBS4) – Set up for Denver’s 15th annual New Year’s fireworks celebration is underway.
Every year crowds pack the 16th Street Mall to watch the display, and organizers believe this year will be no different thanks to warmer temperatures.
The Downtown Denver Partnership and Visit Denver are hosting the event.
They’ll have two shows, one at 9 p.m. and another at midnight on New Year’s Eve, with fireworks launching simultaneously from two rooftops overlooking the mall.
Each show will last approximately eight minutes.
The display will be visible from just about anywhere on the mall, but, with the expected crowds, it’s a good idea to arrive early.