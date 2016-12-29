Latest Forecast: Dry Through The Holiday Weekend, Snow And Arctic Air Next Week

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday will be a quiet weather day virtually statewide. Sunshine will cover all of Colorado and temperatures will be near or slightly above normal. In Denver we expect highs in the upper 40s. Just a degree or two cooler than we were on Wednesday. In the mountains, plan on highs in the 20s and 30s. Remember to apply generous amounts of sunscreen if you’re skiing!

A shift in the upper-level wind pattern will allow for warmer temperatures on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60 around Denver and Boulder. Northern Colorado including Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley will stay in the middle and upper 40s.

Then a cold front on Saturday will drop temperatures about 20 degrees for the final day of the year. Isolated snow showers may develop in the mountains on Saturday but there is a better chance for snow in the high country on Sunday. It will stay dry for Denver and the Front Range all weekend.

Next week will bring arctic air originating in Canada. The first taste of the colder weather will arrive Sunday night into Monday with temperatures staying below freezing in Denver. A reinforcing blast of cold air on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week (January 3-4) will likely mean highs in the single digits and overnight lows below zero in the metro area. In addition, light snow is possible in the metro area starting Monday and continuing at times through much of next week.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.