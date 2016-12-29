Latest Forecast: Big Warm Up Ahead Of Major Cold Blast

By Lauren Whitney

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a wild temperature ride over the next several days.

A big warm up is in store for tomorrow thanks to gusty winds out ahead of an approaching cold front. Denver will flirt with highs around 60 degrees.

Then it turns colder over the New Year’s weekend with temperatures back to where they should be for this time of year. There will also be a chance for some mountain snow showers.

By next week the bottom will drop out of this forecast as a strong blast of arctic air moves in from Canada. It looks like we will see several days with below normal temperatures along with a chance for snow statewide starting Monday.

