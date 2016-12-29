DIA Releases Lost Items Statistics

Denver (CBS4) – Lose anything at the airport? DIA has you covered.
The airport says 45,000 items made their way to lost and found this year. Of the 11,000 people that filed claims, airport officials were able to return items to 90% of claimants.
The lost and found team took 64,000 phone calls, 4,800 emails, and 28,000 visitors to the airport’s lost and found counter, according to an airport Facebook post.
The most common items left behind were laptops, cell phones, sunglasses, belts, and jewelry. Some of the most unusual items lost this year included a wok, a chainsaw, a hoverboard, a blender, and a 70-inch flat screen TV.