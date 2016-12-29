Dashcam Video Shows I-70 Crash

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Dash cam video caught one of Wednesday’s accidents on I-70 as it happened.
The video was shot by ski / airport shuttle driver Rainey Schuyler, who posted it to YouTube and shared it with CBS4.
Just before the accident happens, a truck passes Schuyler, who comments about how the other driver was mad at him for going to slow.
As a result of this accident and others, as well as near whiteout conditions, the Colorado State Patrol closed the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Silverthorne.
At least 25 vehicles were involved in the accidents, including CBS4’s Mountain Newsroom reporter Matt Kroschel.
Conditions, Kroschel said, were like a complete ice rink.
There were no serious injuries reported as a result of the accidents.
One Comment
Yet if the shuttle did not ride the left lane then possibly the truck would not have had to exert such effort ending in its demise. We have left lane laws here in Colorado, that shuttle driver is culpable for that pileup. Someone ought to bring this video to the attention of the state patrol, Rainey Schuyler caused this.