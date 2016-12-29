Coroner: Rashaan Salaam’s Death A Suicide

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office released the cause of the former University of Colorado running back’s death, ruling it a suicide.

Salaam, 42, died at the Eben G. Fine Park in Boulder on Dec. 5.

Police confirmed a gun and note had been found near his body.

Details of the note have not been released.

Salaam played for the University of Colorado from 1992 to 1994.

In his junior year, when he won the Heisman, Salaam ran for a school-record 2,055 yards, becoming only the fourth college back to go for over 2,000 yards in a single season.

Salaam was drafted in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, where he played from 1995 to 1997 and became the youngest player in league history to rush for over 1,000 yards.

Throughout his career, Salaam also played for the Cleveland Browns, the Green Bay Packers, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Confidential crisis intervention resources are available through Colorado Crisis Services, which offers mental health, substance abuse, and emotional support services 24 hours a day. Call 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255 to speak with a trained professional.