Fallen Trooper’s Family Gets Tremendous Gift From Colorado Company

DENVER (CBS4) – The family of a fallen Colorado State trooper was given a generous gift just in time for the new year.

Velma Donahue had no idea what would happen Thursday morning at the office of Altitude Planning Group of Denver. Co-owner Haley Sanders presented her with a large donation.

“On behalf of Altitude Planning Group and Gradient Gives Back, we present you with 12 months of mortgage payments,” Sanders told Velma Donahue.

“Oh my God!” she responded.

The family of fallen Trooper Cody Donahue has been given about $20,000 to cover the mortgage for the next year. It’s the kind of generosity that restores faith in humanity after something so horrible happened to the family.

Trooper Donahue was hit while investigating a traffic accident on Interstate 25 the day after Thanksgiving. His wife says it’s been devastating, especially for their two young girls.

“My kids asked if we could stay in the house because they’re attached to the house because daddy did a lot of work in it,” she said.

The owners of Altitude Planning Group heard about the loss and just wanted to help, according to co-owner Jonathan Sanders.

“I’m a father of two and I know what it means to take care of your family, what your wife and girls mean to you,” he said.

Velma says the community has been generous in many ways — from friends to complete strangers.

“To have everyone else do this for us, it just makes it known that his death wasn’t in vain.”

Donahue also has a message for all drivers — she wants you to be careful and pay attention.

“Things like this could have been avoidable,” she said about her husband’s death. “If people were just not distracted with other things, my Cody could have been home right now.”

Jennifer Brice is a reporter with CBS4 focusing on crime and courts.