Charlie Sheen Tweet: ‘Trump Next, Please!’

December 29, 2016 1:30 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Actor Charlie Sheen tweeted to God Wednesday night asking for a favor.

Six times over, the actor tweeted “Trump next, please!” with a middle finger emoji and a copyright logo as his signature.

(credit: Charlie Sheen / Twitter)

While Sheen didn’t say specifically what he meant by the tweet, it’s implied that, following the deaths of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, he’s asking for the president-elect to go next.

Charlie Sheen (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

So far the tweet has been reposted nearly 30,000 times, and favorited more than 53,000.

The 12,000 replies are a mixed bag of support and praise and backlash for Sheen’s comments.

Sheen followed up with a second tweet Thursday, saying, “the media’s reaction to last night’s tweet, is inanely emblematic of the panoramic timorousness, draped vastly and wantonly, across any and all expressions of hope or joy, that we now dare to publish or impart. oh, and by the way, i was talking to God, not you.”

He signed it, simply, “c.s.”

