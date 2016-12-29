Broncos Try To Deny Raiders AFC West Title

Seldom-used backup Matt McGloin, making his first start since 2013, is set to take the field Sunday against the Denver Broncos (8-7) in place of Carr, who is out indefinitely after breaking his right leg in last week’s victory over Indianapolis.

“I think we all kind of went through that period of reflection on Derek and him going down,” Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said. “I think that all occurred over the weekend, and really at this point, the team, as we do in this league and in this sport — we plug in the next guy and we start preparing for the next opportunity.

“So that’s kind of where we are. Derek, by all reports, had really a tremendous procedure, and surgery and everything went well and his spirits are great. So we wish him well that way, but the team right now is 100-percent dialed in on going forward.”

The Raiders (12-3) can secure the division title and a first-round bye in the playoffs with a win in the regular season finale against the Broncos, or a loss by the playoff-bound Kansas City Chiefs, who finish the season against San Diego.

A loss by the Raiders coupled with a victory by the Chiefs would allow Kansas City to take the division and drop Oakland to the No. 5 seed, meaning a wild-card weekend matchup against AFC South winner Houston.

The Raiders have closed the season strongly, winning eight of their last nine games.

Their offense has highlighted the charge, scoring 30 or more points in six of those wins, including a 30-20 victory over the Broncos in the first meeting between the division rivals.

McGloin, who started six games for the Raiders three years ago, played well in relief of the injured Carr and helped seal last week?s victory with a critical third down completion late in the game.

He will have the same impressive supporting cast as Carr, including a punishing offensive line that cleared the way for a 114-yard game by running back Latavius Murray in the first meeting against the Broncos.

Wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree are among the best tandems in the league.

Whether the Raiders can continue to run their full offensive complement under McGloin remains to be seen, especially initially.

“We’re getting ready to find out,” Del Rio said. “We’ll put a plan together and we’ll go, but I’m not going to spend a lot time talking about what we may or may not try and do, or anything in terms of planning.

“We’ve got a good group of guys and a good group of men and a good group of coaches and players who are going to work hard to put together a good plan, and we go out and expect to win.”

For his part, McGloin said he will be ready to go and he knows his teammates are behind him.

“I feel great,” McGloin said. “I know this team, these guys around me, this staff and this organization will do a great job of helping me out, embracing me, and making sure we keep moving in the right direction.”

Denver, which was eliminated from playoff contention by losing at Kansas City last week, is already thinking ahead to next season.

Coach Gary Kubiak said he plans to play both quarterback Trevor Siemian and his backup, Paxton Lynch, the Broncos? first-round draft pick.

Siemian will remain as the starter, however, despite a subpar performance against the Chiefs last week.

“I think Trevor deserves the right to go back out there as a starter,” Kubiak said. “He’s done a lot of good things this year. He’s a young player that needs to keep going.

“I want him to get the Kansas City taste out of his mouth. It was a tough outing. Paxton is also going to play. I’m preparing both and you’ll see them both in the game.”

Denver, which has gone 1-4 since a 7-3 start to lose its chance to defend last season’s Super Bowl title, can bow out with another winning season with a victory over the Raiders.

“We want to definitely finish strong and keep that as one of our goals to be able to do that,” Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said.

The Broncos will be finishing the season without linebacker DeMarcus Ware, who is slated to undergo season-ending back surgery. Cornerback Kayvon Webster also will miss the finale after going on injured reserve because of a concussion suffered last week in Kansas City.

Safety T.J. Ward (concussion), linebacker Brandon Marshall (hamstring) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (neck) also remain questionable for the Raiders game.

Raiders safety Karl Joseph (toe) and guard Kelechi Osemele (groin) missed practice time this week and their status for Sunday’s game is uncertain.