Broncos 2017 Home, Road Opponents Set

Denver (CBS4) – The Broncos will welcome some big names into Denver next season.
Game dates have not yet been set by the league office, but because the playoff teams have been set, the Broncos now know their opponents for next season.
In 2017, the Broncos will host the Patriots, Jets, Cowboys, Bengals, and Giants.
They’ll be on the road to take on the Bills, Dolphins, Eagles, Redskins, and either the Titans or Colts, whichever team finishes third in the AFC South.
As always, they’ll both host and visit the Chiefs, Raiders, and Chargers in AFC West play.