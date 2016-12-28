Pileup Shuts Down I-70 By The Tunnel

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Several cars were involved in an accident on I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel Wednesday.
The Colorado State Patrol says, as a result, the eastbound lanes of the interstate are closed at Silverthorne.
CBS4 Mountain Newsroom reporter Matt Kroschel, who was involved in the accident, says he counts at least 15 vehicles.
Conditions, Kroschel says, are like a complete ice rink.
“I saw brake lights and stuff, and all of a sudden people just started sliding sideways and trying to brake, and all of a sudden people are sideways up here and sit there flying into each other,” one driver told Kroschel.
Any injuries as a result of the accidents are currently unknown, as is when the road may reopen.