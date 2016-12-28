Neighbors ‘Light Up The Night’ In Response To Swastika

DENVER (CBS4) – It was a showing of solidarity to erase an act of hate.
Last month someone spray painted a swastika on the door of Isabella Bird Elementary School in Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood.
Tuesday night, the Stapleton Jewish Life Center organized a Menorah car parade and public Menorah lighting in response.
“It was difficult to see the graffiti,” said Rabbi Mendel Popack. “Our immediate reaction was that the goodness will always prevail and the light and love in this community and this country is much stronger than anything else.”
Police hope security cameras around the school will provide some evidence for the investigation.