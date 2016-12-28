Neighbors ‘Light Up The Night’ In Response To Swastika

December 28, 2016 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Founders Green, Isabella Bird Elementary School, Mendel Popack, Stapleton, Stapleton Jewish Life Center, Swastikas

DENVER (CBS4) – It was a showing of solidarity to erase an act of hate.

Last month someone spray painted a swastika on the door of Isabella Bird Elementary School in Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood.

(credit: Shana Lurie)

(credit: Shana Lurie)

Tuesday night, the Stapleton Jewish Life Center organized a Menorah car parade and public Menorah lighting in response.

“It was difficult to see the graffiti,” said Rabbi Mendel Popack. “Our immediate reaction was that the goodness will always prevail and the light and love in this community and this country is much stronger than anything else.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Police hope security cameras around the school will provide some evidence for the investigation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia