Latest Forecast: Weather Roller Coaster Ride Ahead Includes Major Plunge

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – After a windy day for parts of the state with tough travel in the mountains due to blowing snow, we’ll see conditions calm down as we move into the day on Thursday.
A new weather maker will move into the region in time for the weekend. Out ahead of it we’ll see more gusty winds develop and unseasonably warm temperatures during the day on Friday.
Cooler weather will arrive in time for the weekend and then starting Monday we’ll be tracking an arctic front that promises a prolonged stretch and bitter cold for the first week of the new year.
Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.