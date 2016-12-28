Latest Forecast: Temperatures Roller Coaster Continues, Dry Through New Years’

December 28, 2016 7:54 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Skiing

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After officially reaching 53° in Denver on Tuesday, it will be noticeably cooler on Wednesday with metro area temperatures in the 30s and 40s. It will also become windy at times as a cold front passes over Colorado. The Front Range and Eastern Plains will experience wind gusts to 30 mph while the mountains will see gusts reach up to 65 mph.

It will also continue to stay dry for the metro area while the high country sees more snow. A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 6 p.m. on Wednesday for the mountains as 1-4 inches of additional snowfall combines with the gusty wind to create difficult travel conditions.

All regions of Colorado will be sunny and dry on Thursday and Friday before another cold front moves in for the holiday weekend. Snow will also return to the mountains on Saturday and Sunday but the metro area will remain dry. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s at midnight Saturday night. So yes, it will be chilly for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

And by the way, we remain confident that arctic air in Alaska will drop southeast into Colorado for much of next week. By Tuesday (January 3), highs in Denver will likely be in the teens while overnight lows will fall below zero. Snow is also very likely next week in the mountains and we should see at least a chance for snow in the metro area starting Monday and continuing through Thursday.

5day Latest Forecast: Temperatures Roller Coaster Continues, Dry Through New Years

snowpack Latest Forecast: Temperatures Roller Coaster Continues, Dry Through New Years

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia