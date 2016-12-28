Latest Forecast: Temperatures Roller Coaster Continues, Dry Through New Years’

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After officially reaching 53° in Denver on Tuesday, it will be noticeably cooler on Wednesday with metro area temperatures in the 30s and 40s. It will also become windy at times as a cold front passes over Colorado. The Front Range and Eastern Plains will experience wind gusts to 30 mph while the mountains will see gusts reach up to 65 mph.

It will also continue to stay dry for the metro area while the high country sees more snow. A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 6 p.m. on Wednesday for the mountains as 1-4 inches of additional snowfall combines with the gusty wind to create difficult travel conditions.

All regions of Colorado will be sunny and dry on Thursday and Friday before another cold front moves in for the holiday weekend. Snow will also return to the mountains on Saturday and Sunday but the metro area will remain dry. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s at midnight Saturday night. So yes, it will be chilly for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

And by the way, we remain confident that arctic air in Alaska will drop southeast into Colorado for much of next week. By Tuesday (January 3), highs in Denver will likely be in the teens while overnight lows will fall below zero. Snow is also very likely next week in the mountains and we should see at least a chance for snow in the metro area starting Monday and continuing through Thursday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.