Homeowner Requests Barriers To Keep Cars From Slamming Into Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Amazingly no one was hurt after a speeding car plowed into a house.

The accident happened Monday afternoon near Tutt Boulevard and Powers Boulevard on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

Police say the driver clipped another car, went through a fence, then hit the house.

Homeowner Marti Greeley said the car came within feet of hitting her son.

“About ten feet. My son he’s probably right here where I’m sitting and it hit that corner right there. He said when he turned around he could see her through the window.”

She says luckily she’d just brought her dogs in, too.

Colorado Springs Police Officer Richard Hunt says that they receive a lot of complaints about speed in the area, and Greeley says she wants something done about it.

“They need to get it slowed down or put barriers, something to stop, because we’re all having to replace our fences, trees, everything else.”

The driver was ticketed for careless driving.