Friends, Classmates Remember Killed Teen

December 28, 2016 9:02 AM
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Friends and classmates remember a teenager who died after a shooting on Friday.

A vigil was held Tuesday night for 14-year-old Nathaniel Griego, who was a freshman at Dakota Ridge High School in Littleton.

Nathaniel Griego (credit: Facebook)

He fought for his life for several days before passing away Monday morning.

“It is really, really hard and I’m just trying to keep it together right now and be there for all my friends who need it and it’s so hard to deal with it knowing that I knew both the shooter and the victim,” said Hailey Kreiling, who attended the vigil.

The shooting allegedly happened at his home near West Bowles Aveneue and South Simms Street in Littleton Friday afternoon.

A 15-year-old boy is now facing several criminal charges, including reckless manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Police say the latter charge stems from the suspect having tried to hide the gun.

Investigators say they’re still trying to figure out if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

