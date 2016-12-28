Denver Holds Off Oral Roberts 77-73 In Summit Opener

December 28, 2016 10:32 PM
Filed Under: Daniel Amigo, Denver Pioneers, Jake Pemberton, Joe Rosga, Oral Roberts, Summit League, Thomas Neff

DENVER (AP) – Daniel Amigo had 14 points and eight rebounds to help Denver beat Oral Roberts 77-73 in the Summit League opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

Jake Pemberton added nine points, eight boards and seven assists, and the Pioneers (9-5) never trailed on their way to a sixth straight win.

Denver had its largest lead at 40-26 shortly before the end of the first half. But Oral Roberts (4-11) had a 10-2 run early in the second to get within 51-49.

The Pioneers answered with an 11-2 run, building the margin enough to hold off another challenge from the Golden Eagles, who cut the deficit to 69-66 in the final two minutes.

Joe Rosga had 11 points and six assists and Thomas Neff had 10 points with a pair of 3s for Denver.

Kris Martin led Oral Roberts with 23 points. Jalen Bradley and Albert Owens added 11 points each.

