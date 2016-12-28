Debbie Reynolds Dead At 84

Los Angeles (CBS4) – The Associated Press has confirmed that Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds has died.
Reynolds was taken to a Los Angeles hospital earlier Wednesday with symptoms of a stroke.
A TMZ report says she was at her son Todd’s house, planning the funeral of her daughter Carrie Fisher. Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise, passed away yesterday at the age of 60 after a heart attack on a flight last week.
Reynolds starred in several Hollywood classics, perhaps most notably opposite Gene Kelly in “Singin’ in the Rain” and for her role in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”
Reynolds was 84.