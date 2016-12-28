Cinnabon ‘Truly Sorry’ For Carrie Fisher Tweet

ATLANTA (CBS4) – Cinnabon felt some heat for a tweet about Carrie Fisher that some felt was in poor taste.

The fast food bakery chain tweeted out a photo of Star Wars’ Princess Leia, the role the actress is best known for, with cinnamon buns replacing her iconic hair.

Fisher passed away Tuesday after suffering a heart attack.

In the tweet, the chain wrote “RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.”

Following backlash, the tweet has since been deleted, replaced by an apology, saying they “genuinely meant [it] as a tribute, but we shouldn’t have posted it.”

Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn't have posted it. We are truly sorry. — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) December 28, 2016

Some users, though, say the company has nothing to apologize for, believing Fisher would’ve appreciated the humor.

“Carrie Fisher had a sense of humor unlike the trolls of Twitter,” one person posted.

