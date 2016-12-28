Chili’s To Find Jobs For Employees Involved In Fire

December 28, 2016 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Arapahoe County, Chili's, Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Littleton Fire-Rescue, South Metro Fire and Rescue

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Employees involved in Tuesday’s fire at Chili’s won’t have to look for new work.

A fire gutted the restaurant located at University Boulevard and County Line Road.

Wednesday, Chili’s issued a statement saying they will provide workers with opportunities at other Chili’s restaurants in the area.

“At Chili’s, we’re family, and the safety of our Teams Members and Guests is always our top priority. We are so grateful everyone was safely evacuated from our Chili’s County Line restaurant yesterday. Immediately after ensuring everyone was safely evacuated, we began looking into ways to take care of our ChiliHeads by providing them the opportunity to work at other Chili’s restaurants in the area.”

(credit: CBS)

Nearly 60 people were inside at the time of the fire and had to evacuate. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

