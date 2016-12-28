More Vehicles Found With Windows Shot Out

By Andrea Flores

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Adams County are investigating reports of car windows being shot out over the holiday weekend.

Law enforcement agencies in Northglenn, Brighton and Thornton have received at least 20 reports of vehicle windows shattered by a possible BB gun, starting last Friday and ending on Christmas.

Veronica Talamantes is still in shock days after the crime spree tore through her Thornton neighborhood.

On Christmas Eve, dozens of her neighbors woke up to find their car windows shot out.

Talamantes knows it could have been worse.

“I have a baby in the house. Even if it’s just a BB gun, which is what we think it is, if it goes through a window and hits her in the face, it’s pretty scary,” Talamantes said.

Nataliy Giriyev says she woke up on Christmas Eve to find her dad’s SUV destroyed.

“I’ve never seen anything like this ever here before,” Giriyev said.

Neighbors say they’re angry it happened to them for no apparent reason.

“I don’t know who would do that type of thing,” said Giriyev. “Why don’t you go damage your parents’ car or your own car, why would you do that to other people?”

Police in Thornton says it’s unclear if the shootings are related, even though they are very similar.

Additional Information

If you live in Adams County and had your windows shot out over the weekend, investigators in your area would like to speak with you.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4.