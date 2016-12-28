Colorado State Patrol, CDOT Want More Money To Patrol Boulder Turnpike

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – Increased enforcement around the U.S. 36 toll lanes could be coming in 2017.

The Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation have teamed up to ask legislators to approve about $215,000 for two new troopers to concentrate on the highway between Denver and Boulder.

“We have both the troopers’ salary and pay, the benefits that go along with hiring them, the training, and obviously equipment. All that costs money,” said CSP Trooper Josh Lewis.

The request needs to be approved by the Legislature because of Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) laws, but the money isn’t coming from taxpayers. It will be passed along from Plenary Group, the company that won a 50-year contract to help fund the widening of U.S. 36 and is responsible for the maintenance and operation of the toll lanes each direction.

“We can’t be everywhere at once, so the more troopers we have available the more likely we can stop these dangerous driving behaviors before they happen. That’s ultimately what we’re hoping to do — is help people,” Lewis said.

The troopers will concentrate on speeders and people dangerously dodging out of toll lanes to avoid the toll sensors.

By keeping cars in the toll lane CDOT and Plenary Group could continue to see revenues along the highway rise.

CSP says it’s just being called on to keep people safe.

“Not crossing over where it’s prohibited, where the line markings are, speeding, following too closely — the biggest factors we see in crashes we cover on a day-to-day basis,” Lewis said. “Our main aspect as state patrol is, it’s just like any other highway, it’s patrolling and making sure people are safe.”

The first Joint Budget Committee meetings in the state Legislature are scheduled for the first week of January.

