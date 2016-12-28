Best Snowy Destinations For A Cozy Cottage Getaway

For many winter sports lovers, there’s nothing like a full day of activities followed by a relaxing evening in front of a soothing fireplace. As the holidays are nearing its glorious end, a great way to get a fresh start on the New Year is to get away from it all and stay in a magical winter wonderland. While some Americans would rather just head off to a warm winter destination, you’re more drawn to a snow-covered destination, to enjoy your favorite seasonal pastimes, such as skiing or snowboarding. If you’re looking for something moderately priced or that one-of-a-kind experience, here a few suggestions for your cozy cottage getaway.

Camp Richardson

1900 Jameson Beach Road

South Lake Tahoe, CA 9615

(530) 541-1801

www.camprichardson.comLocated along the South Shore of Lake Tahoe, Camp Richardson Historic Resort and Marina has been a popular year-round destination for generations upon generations of families. Established in 1924, this picturesque 120-acre property has a variety of lodging options, including several cozy cabins, a 7-room motel, 7-bedroom vacation rental, camping and RV parking and a 27-room lodge replete with Old Lake Tahoe charm and decor reminscent of its early days. 17 of the Historic Lakeview and Forest Cabins are available all year with room for up to eight guests and each comes equipped with a gas fireplace, full kitchen, utensils, linens and towels, yet without a TV or phone. Over the winter months, Camp Richardson offers snowshoe and cross-country ski trails right on the property and was recently voted the Best Place to Cross Country Ski in Lake Tahoe. Winter sports equipment rentals are available at the resort’s Mountain Sports Center, across the street from historic hotel near the RV area. A few seasonal specials are currently being offered from the resort, such as a Winter Cabin Getaway, featuring two nights in any year-round cabin and a dining credit at its Beacon Bar & Grill and a Winter Romance package, with two nights at the hotel, a dining credit and champagne and sparkling cider provided inside the cabin.

