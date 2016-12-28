Aurora Police Looking For Video, Photos Of Mall Fights

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police in Aurora are looking for help as they investigate fights that broke out at a mall on Monday.

They’re asking anyone with photos or video of the disturbance at the Town Center at Aurora to share them with detectives.

Five juveniles were arrested after hundreds of young people converged there on the busy post-Christmas shopping day.

Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Amsler says the trouble started when an officer tried to arrest a 13-year-old girl suspected of fighting and several other teen girls tried to interfere. He says the officer was soon surrounded by a crowd that eventually grew to about 500 people.

Police say there’s no evidence the disturbance was connected to fights that broke out at other malls around the country.

