School Family Gathers To Support Principal Paralyzed In Snowboarding Accident

By Tom Mustin

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Hearts and hope converged on the playground at Littleton’s Ralph Moody Elementary School.

“I can assure you she will be back,” said Superintendent Brian Ewert.

Hundreds of students, parents and faculty gathered at the school Wednesday to support Dr. Allyson Mallory.

“She’s strong, brave; she’s a go-getter all around, just a great person, ” said student Owen Ervin.

On Dec. 23, the 37-year-old principal fell while snowboarding at Keystone’s terrain park. The fall, during a routine jump, crushed her lower spine and left her paralyzed from the waist down. Mallory spoke to CBS4’s Tom Mustin from her hospital bed at St. Anthony Hospital.

“I lost all feeling right away. Accepting what happened is incredibly important because that’s the only way you can move forward,” Mallory said.

Parents and students say Mallory is a driven athlete, and an inspiration, in and out of the classroom. She told Mustin Wednesday’s gathering during Christmas break did more to lift her spirits than any therapy.

“That many students and parents out; it just really solidified the fact that we’re family,” she said.

Mallory faces years of strenuous therapy. She says her school family has given her the determination to move forward.

“I’m going to fight extremely hard to get back to the Ralph Moody community. For me, being the principal is more than a job, it’s something I look forward to every day,” she said.

Mallory says while in the hospital she’ll continue to teach her students valuable life lessons.

“With perseverance and hard work and dedication you can overcome seemingly impossible challenges.”

They are challenges Ervin is confident she’ll overcome.

“You can do it and i just know you’ll find a way,” he said.

Mallory says she expects to be transferred to Craig Hospital on Thursday. She’s not sure when or if she’ll walk again, but she wants her students to know she will be back in school as soon as she can.

Additional Resources

Friends and family have set up a YouCaring page to help raise money to renovate Mallory’s home for independent living.

