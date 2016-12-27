Wings Over The Rockies To Hold Vigil For Carrie Fisher

DENVER (CBS4) – Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum will host a vigil in honor of Carrie Fisher.
Fisher passed away Tuesday after suffering a heart attack aboard her flight to Los Angeles from London.
As an actress, Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies.
She’s also published several books, most recently The Princess Diarist, the story of her affair with co-star Harrison Ford during the filming of the first movie.
The vigil will take place, free of charge, Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in front of the museum’s X-Wing replica.
The museum is located at 7711 East Academy Boulevard in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood.
