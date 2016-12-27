Vehicle Windows May Have Been Shot Out For ‘Entertainment Purposes’

By Lauren DiSpirito

DENVER (CBS4) – Near Cheesman Park, Denver police are investigating a rash of incidents that left vehicle windows shattered.

Just before midnight on Dec. 23 police say someone used a BB gun to break the windows of at least 20 vehicles that were parked along Humboldt Street between 9th and 13th avenues.

Neighbors woke up to find the damage and piles of shattered glass scattered along the street. Carter Freericks, who had driven his car out of town on Friday, says both his roommate’s and friend’s cars were damaged.

“I got back on Christmas Day to find there were piles of glass on the ground as well as all of the neighborhood patching up their windows, taping them up with cardboard,” Freericks said.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” he said, “… that someone would cause that much financial damage to a group of people during the holidays is upsetting.”

Police also received reports of damage along Clarkson Street, near 4th Avenue, where another dozen car owners reported damage to their windows.

“It’s almost unbelievable,” said Tom Ebey, who lives near Cheesman Park.

Freericks says no items were stolen from his roommate’s and friend’s vehicles.

“It looks like the windows were just smashed out for entertainment purposes,” Freericks said. “Because nothing was missing from the car.”

Police are still looking for suspects in the incidents. They are asking for surveillance video that may have captured the crimes. If you have pertinent footage or information about the incidents, contact Denver police.

