No. 2 Pioneers Prepare For 2nd Half Of The Season

By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – University of Denver hockey coach Jim Montgomery joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial this week.

The Pioneers are currently ranked No. 2 in the country and have amassed a 12-3-3 record through the first half of this season.

“The start was not good,” said Montgomery of the Pioneers this season. DU lost its first two games at home, but went on a 15-game unbeaten streak following those two losses.

“We always talk about getting better. It’s not how we start the season; it’s how we end the season. We’ve had a much better first half than we did last year, and now the key is to keep getting better,” said Montgomery.

The Pioneers will open the second half of the season against Providence on Friday, but prior to their trip to Rhode Island they’ll make a pit stop in Chicago and have an opportunity to watch a game, and practice at the United Center, which is the site of this year’s Frozen Four.

“One of the Board of Trustee’s said, ‘Let’s give the kids a little something to see,’” said Montgomery of the upcoming trip. “I think it’s awesome for our players that we’re going to allow them to practice where we want our season to end.”

The Pios will return home on Jan. 6 for a two game series with Arizona State, and have just seven home games remaining before the playoffs.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.