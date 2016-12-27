‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Passes Away

December 27, 2016 10:58 AM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars,” has died. She was 60.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through her spokesman saying Fisher died Tuesday just before 9 a.m PST. Lourd said her mother was “loved by the word and she will be missed profoundly.”

(L-R) Actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday when she suffered a medical emergency on board a flight to Los Angeles.

She made her feature film debut opposite Warren Beatty in the 1975 hit “Shampoo” and was also an accomplished author who detailed her experiences with addiction and mental illness in several best-selling books. Besides her daughter, Fisher is survived by her brother, Todd Fisher, and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.

ROSEMONT, IL - AUGUST 21: Actress Carrie Fisher speaks onstage during Wizard World Comic Con Chicago 2016 - Day 4 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on August 21, 2016 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Wizard World)

ROSEMONT, IL – AUGUST 21: Actress Carrie Fisher speaks onstage during Wizard World Comic Con Chicago 2016 – Day 4 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on August 21, 2016 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Wizard World)

