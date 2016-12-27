Many Stores Have Tightened Gift Return Rules

December 27, 2016 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Amazon, Arapahoe County, Christmas Shopping, Glendale, Kohl's, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart

GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – Long lines were the norm as people tried to return holiday gifts.

And it may not simply be a result of people not getting what they asked for.

Many stores have changed their gift return policies.

Kohl’s added a deadline of Jan. 31 for returns on “premium electronics.”

Toys “R” Us says they have a 30 day return period of any computer hardware.

And Target, Wal-Mart, and Toys “R” Us also have shorter return periods for drones.

As for online retail giant Amazon, you have until Jan. 31 for most items shipped over the last two months of the year.

