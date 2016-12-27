Authorities: Suspect Said ‘We Could Go Off The Cliff Right Now And Go To Heaven’

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man from Alaska accused of trying to kill his wife while visiting Colorado made his first court appearance in Boulder County on Tuesday.

Authorities say Rodney David Burba, 34, had consumed marijuana edibles and then tried to drive himself and his wife off a cliff on Christmas Eve while traveling from the Denver metro area to Estes Park.

Prosecutors say Burba has tried contacting his wife multiple times since his arrest. They also raised concerns about Burba being from out of state with no ties to Colorado. Because of that the judge set Burba’s bond at $100,000.

Burba’s wife told deputies that her husband had an anxiety attack on the drive to Estes Park and consumed several pieces of edible marijuana gum. He then began trying to grab the steering wheel from her, attempting to swerve the car into oncoming traffic or off the road.

At one point Burba allegedly said, “We could go off the cliff right now and go to Heaven.”

Without cell service Burba’s wife made it back to Lyons where she called for help from a liquor store. Burba was arrested. He admitted to deputies he grabbed the wheel but denied trying to kill himself or his wife.

Burba will be back in court on Thursday to be formally charged.

Additional Information From The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone in the area of the North Saint Vrain Canyon on Christmas Eve that may have witnessed a white 2016 Chevy Cruze sedan driving erratically is asked to contact sheriff’s investigators at (303) 441-3650.