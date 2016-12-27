Man Found Guilty In Murder Of Mother Who Led Double Life As Escort

December 27, 2016 5:00 PM
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Jurors convicted Lester Jones in the June 2007 murder of Paige Birgfeld, a mother of three.

Jones was arrested in November 2014 for the murder of Birgfeld.

Paige Birgfeld's sedan (credit: CBS)

Authorities claimed he killed Birgfeld, dumped her body and torched her car. He was convicted on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and arson.

Lester Jones & Paige Birgfeld (credit: Mesa Co. Sheriff/CBS)

Medical professionals testified in the trial that they couldn’t tell for sure how Birgfeld died. Her skeletal remains were found in 2012, in a dry creek bed in neighboring Delta County county.

Lester Jones in court on Thursday (credit: CBS)

Investigators say Birgfeld, twice divorced and living in Grand Junction about 200 miles west of Denver, led a double life as a paid escort with many unsavory clients.

Jones was arrested after detectives questioned — and ruled out — at least eight other men, including Birgfeld’s former husband and several other clients.

