Man Found Guilty In Murder Of Mother Who Led Double Life As Escort

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Jurors convicted Lester Jones in the June 2007 murder of Paige Birgfeld, a mother of three.
Jones was arrested in November 2014 for the murder of Birgfeld.
Authorities claimed he killed Birgfeld, dumped her body and torched her car. He was convicted on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and arson.
Medical professionals testified in the trial that they couldn’t tell for sure how Birgfeld died. Her skeletal remains were found in 2012, in a dry creek bed in neighboring Delta County county.
Investigators say Birgfeld, twice divorced and living in Grand Junction about 200 miles west of Denver, led a double life as a paid escort with many unsavory clients.
Jones was arrested after detectives questioned — and ruled out — at least eight other men, including Birgfeld’s former husband and several other clients.