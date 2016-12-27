Latest Forecast: Fast Front Brings More Wind & Mountain Snow

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A fast-moving cold front will race across the state over the next 24 hours.
Behind it expect some gusty wind and slightly cooler temperatures along with snow in the northern and central mountains.
Denver will experience some of the wind and the cooler temperatures but should remain dry.
Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.