Latest Forecast: Fast Front Brings More Wind & Mountain Snow

December 27, 2016 5:56 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Skiing

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A fast-moving cold front will race across the state over the next 24 hours.

Behind it expect some gusty wind and slightly cooler temperatures along with snow in the northern and central mountains.

capture2 Latest Forecast: Fast Front Brings More Wind & Mountain Snow

Denver will experience some of the wind and the cooler temperatures but should remain dry.

5day Latest Forecast: Fast Front Brings More Wind & Mountain Snow

snowpack Latest Forecast: Fast Front Brings More Wind & Mountain Snow

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia