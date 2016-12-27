First Arctic Blast Of 2017 To Hit Colorado Next Week

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re looking for motivation to take down outside Christmas decorations then this could be it.
Arctic air building over Alaska and northwest Canada will start to move south over the upcoming weekend and it should arrive in Colorado by early next week.
By Tuesday and Wednesday (Jan. 3-4) high temperatures in Denver may only reach into the teens and lower 20s with overnight lows near or below zero.
The cold air will also bring a chance of snow to both the mountains and lower elevations.
