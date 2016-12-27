Deputies Find Body In Colorado River Days After Stolen Pickup Incident

NEW CASTLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators in Garfield County think they may have found the body a man who bailed out of a crashed stolen pickup a week ago.
The man’s body was found west of New Castle on Christmas Eve.
“The county coroner took over the task of positive identification and notification of next of kin. The body that was discovered is believed to be related to an earlier incident in the week,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The day after the pickup was stolen last week, investigators found a knife, wallet and blood trail leading to the Colorado River near New Castle.