Widow Not Surprised After Another Person Murdered On Falcon Lake

DENVER (CBS4) – Another unsolved murder has occurred near the Texas-Mexico border where a Colorado man was killed six years ago.

The latest murder happened earlier in December in the same location where a Colorado man was killed in 2010. Authorities believe a drug cartel is responsible.

CBS4’s Tom Mustin covered the case over the years and has kept in touch with Tiffany Hartley — the victim’s wife. From her home in Evans, she told Mustin she’s heartbroken by the latest murder, but not surprised.

“My heart goes out to them because I know exactly what they are going through,” Hartley said.

Six years after her husband’s murder, Hartley is still seeking justice.

“I can’t really move forward. and I constantly have this cloud over me,” Hartley told Mustin.

Hartley’s husband David was shot and killed while the couple jet-skied on Falcon Lake near the border of Texas and Mexico. The case has never been solved. Members of the notorious Mexican drug cartel, Zetas, were suspected.

On Dec. 6 this year another man was gunned down in the same spot while fishing with a friend.

“The motive. The reason that it happened is unclear,” said a member of the Zapatas County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities in Texas notified Hartley last week. She wasn’t surprised.

“That day. it just came back. Flooded back. I could picture it exactly. Here we go again. Another shooting has happened,” she said.

Falcon Lake is a popular attraction. It’s also a vital passageway for the cartel.

“That’s how they get their drugs over to the U.S., so anyone who is in their way — they’re going to kill them, ” said Hartley.

She says tourists are often caught in the crossfire.

“That’s what we were doing. We were just jet-skiing and enjoying the lake.”

David Hartley’s body has never been recovered. Despite mounds of paperwork and countless phone calls, Tiffany Hartley still hasn’t received a death certificate.

After another senseless death, and six long years of frustration, Tiffany Hartley is still looking for closure.

“It’s very emotional and it’s very draining and it’s hard to continue. I just feel stuck.”

Hartley says she stays in contact with the FBI. Her case is still considered open, and unsolved.

