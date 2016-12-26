Teen Dies After Being Shot By Possible ‘Good Friend’

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 14-year-old boy who was shot inside a home in Littleton on Friday afternoon has died, and a 15-year-old is in custody in the case.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Deputies found the injured teen at the home, which is located near the intersection of West Bowles Avenue and South Simms Street. He was taken immediately to the hospital.

The 15-year-old suspect allegedly fled from the scene and was taken into custody by deputies a mile away near Dakota Ridge Apartments.

“We do know that the two teenage boys knew one another, that possibly they were good friends,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s spokesman Mark Techmeyer.

Investigators say they have conducted several interviews in an attempt to figure out what led to the shooting. They said Friday night it’s unclear so far if the shooting was accidental or intentional and it wasn’t immediately clear if any adults were home at the time.