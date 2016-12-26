Police Shoot Suspect After Truck Stolen From Parking Lot

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – A knife-wielding man was shot by a Summit County deputy on Christmas and was transported to a Denver hospital.
The suspect, identified as by authorities as Nathaniel Steven Leisz, 33, is accused of stealing an SUV from a 7-Eleven late Sunday night in Summit County.
Ten minutes before shots were fired and a street turned into a crime scene in Frisco, Michael Gollnic’s truck was stolen from a Breckenridge parking lot. Investigators say they spotted the stolen truck in Frisco minutes later.
According to authorities , Leisz charged deputies with a knife and now has a wound to his hand.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation now in charge of the case.
The deputy who fired those shots is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.