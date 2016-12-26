Man Accused Of Trying To Steer RV Off Cliff While High On Edibles

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man from Alaska is accused of trying to kill his wife while being high on edible marijuana.

Deputies in Boulder County say Rodney David Burba, 34, tried to drive himself and his wife off a cliff on Christmas Eve while visiting Colorado.

The sheriff’s office says Burba ate some marijuana gum while traveling to Estes Park. Deputies say he started jerking the steering wheel in different directions while his wife was driving.

“Deputies learned that the Burbas were in the (Denver) metro area over the holidays when they decided to drive to Estes Park for the day. While the couple was traveling north of Lyons, Rodney became anxious and agitated, and consumed several pieces of edible marijuana gum,” police said in a statement. “Rodney asked his wife to call the police, as he believed he was going to pass out, but she was unable to as there was no cell service in the area. At the time Rodney was riding as a passenger in the vehicle and his wife was driving.

“As the couple attempted to return toward Lyons, Rodney reportedly grabbed the steering wheel of the vehicle on multiple occasions, jerking it in an attempt to either cause a head-on collision with oncoming traffic, or to cause the vehicle to leave the shoulder of the roadway and drive over the side of a cliff.”

Burba’s wife stopped at the only place open — Redstone Liquor in the Town of Lyons — and called police.

Additional Information From The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone in the area of the North Saint Vrain Canyon on Christmas Eve that may have witnessed a white 2016 Chevy Cruze sedan driving erratically is asked to contact sheriff’s investigators at (303) 441-3650.