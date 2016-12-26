Latest Forecast: Sunny And Calmer But Staying Chilly Monday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The storm responsible for wind gusts near 100 mph in the foothills Christmas Day will move far enough away to allow the wind to relax on Monday. But cold air behind the storm will keep temperatures chilly.

Sunny skies will cover Denver and the Front Range on Monday with high temperatures in the lower 40s. That’s near normal for the final week of the year.

A few light snow showers are possible in the mountains through early afternoon on Monday but any accumulation will be minor. Most mountain towns will experience high temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Mostly sunny and dry weather will prevail in the metro area all week while in the mountains we expect snow to return on Wednesday along with very gusty winds. Some of the wind for the middle of the week could reach the Denver metro area but it will be nothing like what we experienced on Christmas.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.