Latest Forecast: Quick Weather System To Pass Through Wednesday

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – It looks like 2016 will end on a quiet note across Colorado with temperatures running at or slightly above normal for the next 5 days.
One exception will be a weak disturbance that should skirt along the Colorado-Wyoming state line Wednesday. It will increase our wind a bit and bring some mountain snow showers.
Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve another storm system will start to influence the region with cooler temperatures and a chance for snow.
