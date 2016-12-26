Latest Forecast: Quick Weather System To Pass Through Wednesday

COMING UP: Don’t miss Xfinity Monday Live (CBS4 at 6:30 p.m.) with special guest DU Hockey Coach Jim Montgomery. Head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It looks like 2016 will end on a quiet note across Colorado with temperatures running at or slightly above normal for the next 5 days.

One exception will be a weak disturbance that should skirt along the Colorado-Wyoming state line Wednesday. It will increase our wind a bit and bring some mountain snow showers.

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve another storm system will start to influence the region with cooler temperatures and a chance for snow.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

