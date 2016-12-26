Christmas Windstorm Produced 110 MPH Gust Near Denver

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – High winds ripped across Colorado on Christmas Day with hurricane-force gusts that caused localized damage.
Boulder County saw some of the strongest wind with gusts topping 100 mph just 40 miles northwest of Denver.
Winds were clocked between 50-70 mph in Denver’s western suburbs and up to 50 mph on the east side of town.
Snow combined with the strong wind on Colorado’s northeast plains which caused blizzard conditions at times.
The following is a list of wind gusts reported to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
2 SSE GOLD HILL – 110 MPH
1 ESE PINECLIFFE – 105 MPH
3 ESE PINECLIFFE – 103 MPH
3 SE JAMESTOWN – 97 MPH
2 SSW CRESCENT VILLAGE – 93 MPH
2 S GOLD HILL – 92 MPH
2 NW ROCKY FLATS – 92 MPH
3 NW MARSHALL – 90 MPH
2 SSW ESTES PARK – 88 MPH
3 NNW MISHOWAKA – 84 MPH
1 NW ROCKY FLATS – 84 MPH
2 SE SUPERIOR – 83 MPH
3 NNE WHITE RANCH OPEN – 80 MPH
4 ENE BERGEN PARK – 79 MPH
2 WNW LARKSPUR – 79 MPH
4 NNW WHITE RANCH OPEN – 78 MPH
2 WNW ASPEN SPRINGS – 78 MPH
2 SSE GOLDEN – 77 MPH
3 NW LOUISVILLE – 76 MPH
2 NW GLEN HAVEN – 76 MPH
2 NW GENESEE – 76 MPH
2 NNW GLEN HAVEN – 76 MPH
SUPERIOR – 75 MPH
2 NNW GENESEE – 75 MPH
1 WSW APPLEWOOD – 75 MPH
FLOYD HILL – 74 MPH
4 ESE ESTES PARK – 74 MPH
3 E GOLD HILL – 74 MPH
2 NNE DRAKE – 74 MPH
1 N APPLEWOOD – 74 MPH
2 ENE DUMONT – 73 MPH
5 S LYONS – 72 MPH
3 WNW MISHOWAKA – 72 MPH
3 S BOULDER – 72 MPH
ASPEN SPRINGS – 70 MPH
LONGMONT AIRPORT – 69 MPH
VIRGINIA DALE – 68 MPH
2 NE MORRISON – 67 MPH
1 ENE WARD – 67 MPH
RED FEATHER LAKES – 66 MPH
2 WNW BROOKVALE – 66 MPH
ASPEN SPRINGS – 66 MPH
2 NW WESTMINSTER – 65 MPH
1 NE ASPEN SPRINGS – 65 MPH
2 S CHEESMAN RESERVOIR – 64 MPH
6 SW CARR – 63 MPH
4 ENE NEDERLAND – 63 MPH
4 ENE BROOMFIED – 63 MPH
3 WNW LEYDEN – 63 MPH
FORT MORGAN – 62 MPH
3 ENE NEDERLAND – 62 MPH
CROOK – 61 MPH
3 S DENVER – 60 MPH
3 ESE TINY TOWN – 60 MPH
3 E HOYT BEET DUMP – 60 MPH
2 NNE ROCKY FLATS – 60 MPH
1 NW BERTHOUD PASS – 60 MPH
3 WSW CAMPION – 59 MPH
2 NE HYGIENE – 59 MPH
2 ENE MORRISON – 59 MPH
4 SW STERLING – 58 MPH
4 SE GOLD HILL – 58 MPH
1 SSW ERIE – 58 MPH
1 ESE GOLDEN – 58 MPH
1 E SMOKY HILL – 58 MPH
2 N CAMPION – 57 MPH
1 E RED FEATHER LAKES – 57 MPH
BERTHOUD PASS – 56 MPH
7 WNW ANTERO RESERVOIR – 56 MPH
3 W CENTRAL CITY – 56 MPH
3 SW CAMPION – 56 MPH
3 SE STERLING – 56 MPH
2 SSE LOVELAND – 56 MPH
2 SSE LAKEWOOD – 56 MPH
2 ESE ALLENSPARK – 56 MPH
1 NW LOVELAND PASS – 56 MPH
1 NNE ROCKY FLATS – 56 MPH
1 NE PLEASANT VIEW – 56 MPH
1 N AKRON – 56 MPH
3 ESE GOLD HILL – 55 MPH
2 WSW CORONADO – 55 MPH
2 NNW KEN CARYL – 55 MPH
1 ESE DOWNIEVILLE – 55 MPH
1 WNW LOVELAND PASS – 54 MPH
1 E BOULDER – 54 MPH
LAKEWOOD – 53 MPH
3 NNW LONGMONT – 53 MPH
2 W WHEAT RIDGE – 53 MPH
2 SW BOULDER – 53 MPH
1 W WHEAT RIDGE – 53 MPH
1 SE DOWNIEVILLE – 53 MPH
1 NNW BRIGGSDALE – 53 MPH
2 WSW GUNBARREL – 52 MPH
5 SW BERTHOUD – 51 MPH
5 S ESTES PARK – 51 MPH
4 W LEYDEN – 51 MPH
3 NNW GLENDALE – 51 MPH
2 SSE BOULDER – 51 MPH
2 NNW LOUISVILLE – 51 MPH
4 SSW ESTES PARK – 50 MPH
2 W GUNBARREL – 50 MPH
2 SE LAKEWOOD – 50 MPH
1 NE WARD – 50 MPH
To see more details about these gusts, including the times recorded, click here.
Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.