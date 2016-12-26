Many Avalanches Reported In Rocky Mountains Over Christmas Holiday

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – There were reports of dozens of avalanches over the Christmas holiday in the Rocky Mountains, but no reports of any injuries.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said they had a reports of avalanches near Vail, Kebler Pass, Red Mountain Pass, two in the northern San Juan Range, and several along Highway 550.

The most significant avalanche was reported on Cameron Pass with several people commenting on it on social media.

“South Diamond went huge today. The only thing that didn’t slide was Pabst and Ptarm … it went all the way to the ground. For those who boldly skied the face yesterday and today got away with one. Also, it crushed over the bench and down into the drainages that everyone hiked up hours before it went,” “Erick” said on powerderbuzz.com. “We witnessed it from the s shoulder. It looks like a remote trigger or cornice fall? There were several people hiking up when it happened so hard to say for sure what started it though. The crown was 700 feet wide and anywhere from 18 inches to 9 feet. It was fast and destructive! No one would have outrun this one.”

