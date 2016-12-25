Young Denverites Build Lego Menorah

DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday is the first full day of Hanukkah, and a Denver synagogue is celebrating in a creative way.

Children at the Central Synagogue of Denver got together on Sunday to build an eight foot tall menorah entirely out of Legos.

The kids were eager to get started when a CBS4 crew was at the synagogue Sunday morning.

Special lights will also be featured on the menorah.

“The idea is that a menorah represents light and goodness and kindness,” said Rabbi Mendel Sirota.

“That message really brings out through the Lego menorah when the children are actually constructing it and building it themselves it holds a whole different meaning for the children.”

After Hanukkah the Lego blocks will be donated to children in need.