Wind Blows Tree Onto House, ‘Scares The Daylights’ Out Of Resident

By Dillon Thomas

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – With some of the strongest wind gusts Arvada and Golden saw all month, some fire departments across the region were tasked with battling flames and wind damage Christmas day.

Crews in Arvada and Boulder County battled flames throughout the day. The fires were both contained easily. However, their spread was difficult to limit due to wind gusts.

“We’ve had a lot of firefighters get stuff in their eyes (due to the wind),” said Michelle Cherniske, spokeswoman for Arvada Fire.

Wind gusts reached upwards of 80 mph Sunday in the midst of a high wind warning. Crews monitored the fires for several hours to make sure the wind gusts didn’t rekindle flames.

“With this wind, we want to make sure it is completely put out,” Cherniske said.

Fire departments also responded to local neighborhoods where trees had fallen on houses, and power lines were down.

Janety Johnson’s Christmas night ended with a bang, when an old tree in her front yard toppled onto her house.

“It scared the daylights out of me,” Johnson said. “It was a thud.”

Fire teams encouraged people to stay indoors with such high wind gusts, and even suggested at one point that driving in the strong winds was not safe.

