Residents Don’t Let Power Outages Ruin Their Holiday

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Debris littered a Sloan’s Lake neighborhood near Colfax and Perry Sunday after high winds ripped pieces of a nearby roof onto Antonio Fletes’ home.

“The roof from this building next to us came off and hit the power box, and the line,” Fletes said.

Fletes came home Christmas day to find live power lines and pieces of his fence pulled apart by strong gusts.

“It was kind of scary,” Fletes said. “I was planning on watching some Netflix, and movies, and stuff, and now we’re here in the cold. The house is getting cold.”

A power outage left at least 500 people in the dark Sunday evening.

Neighbors like Sam Orr didn’t let a little wind ruin their holiday.

“Lighting the gas stove with a match, and hopefully we don’t blow ourselves up,” Orr said. “We’ve got candles, we’ve got flashlights, and some blankets. We’ll wear a few extra layers inside.”

By 8 p.m. Sunday night, resident near Colfax and Perry had power restored.

