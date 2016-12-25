Officials Warn Of Avalanche Danger In Colorado Mountains

December 25, 2016 9:27 PM
DENVER (AP) — Authorities are warning of the potential for avalanches in parts of Colorado’s high country because of storms bringing snow and strong winds to the mountains.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said Sunday that backcountry avalanches are possible in Aspen, Vail and Summit County, the San Juan mountains, Sangre de Cristo and parts of the Front Range.

The center says the most dangerous slopes are near and above treeline. It urges backcountry skiers to give themselves a wide buffer on steeper slopes, steering clear of visible rock formations and wind-drifted areas.

Officials say the avalanche danger could become more widespread Sunday afternoon, if the forecast for more snow in many parts of the state materializes.

