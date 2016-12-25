Latest Forecast: Wind & Mountain Snow Will Continue Tonight

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A powerful storm system spinning over the central plains will continue to influence Colorado’s weather tonight.
Windy conditions will be found from the mountains and foothills to the eastern plains where gusts will top 60 mph at times.
Snow has also been an issue for mountain travelers with tough driving conditions reported on many passes. Extreme northeast Colorado should see improving conditions tonight as snow comes to an end.
Monday will be a much quieter day statewide and in fact it looks like a fairly tame weather week ahead as we wrap up 2016.
Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.